Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsburg, VA

JANET JENKINS PITTS

gazettejournal.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Jenkins Pitts of Hayes, died on Aug. 29, 2021 at Williamsburg Hospice House after a struggle with ovarian cancer. Janet was born on Aug. 4, 1945, raised in Hayes, and a 1963 graduate from Gloucester High School. Following graduation, she went to work for the Law Firm of Pointer and Field for 20 plus years. Traveling was one of her favorite pastimes, having the opportunity to visit 11 countries and cruised several times to the Caribbean Islands. She enjoyed being an active member of Union Baptist Church from the time she was very young. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Jack; daughter, Deanna (Curtis); granddaughter, Denise; grandson, Rick; sisters-in-law, Harriet (Arthur) and Tammy, and lots of nieces and nephews, including one very special niece, Diane (Jim). The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. A celebration of life service conducted by Pastor Jared Berry and Richard Whiteheart will be held at Union Baptist Church on Sept. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Masks will be required for visitation as well as the service at Union Baptist Church. In memory of our loved one, contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church, 9254 Guinea Road, Hayes, Va. 23072.

www.gazettejournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Obituaries
Williamsburg, VA
Obituaries
City
Hayes, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Gloucester High School#The Law Firm Of Pointer#Union Baptist Church#Hogg Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy