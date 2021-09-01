Janet Jenkins Pitts of Hayes, died on Aug. 29, 2021 at Williamsburg Hospice House after a struggle with ovarian cancer. Janet was born on Aug. 4, 1945, raised in Hayes, and a 1963 graduate from Gloucester High School. Following graduation, she went to work for the Law Firm of Pointer and Field for 20 plus years. Traveling was one of her favorite pastimes, having the opportunity to visit 11 countries and cruised several times to the Caribbean Islands. She enjoyed being an active member of Union Baptist Church from the time she was very young. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Jack; daughter, Deanna (Curtis); granddaughter, Denise; grandson, Rick; sisters-in-law, Harriet (Arthur) and Tammy, and lots of nieces and nephews, including one very special niece, Diane (Jim). The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. A celebration of life service conducted by Pastor Jared Berry and Richard Whiteheart will be held at Union Baptist Church on Sept. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Masks will be required for visitation as well as the service at Union Baptist Church. In memory of our loved one, contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church, 9254 Guinea Road, Hayes, Va. 23072.