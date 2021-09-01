Waseca man accused of gun threat

File photo. The Free Press

WASECA — A Waseca resident reportedly used a shotgun to threaten a man who was playing at a nearby park with his son.

John Robert Hayes, 52, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, felony threats and misdemeanor disorderly conduct Wednesday in Waseca County District Court. The first charge can include using a weapon to threaten assault.

Hayes allegedly was in his garage Tuesday afternoon when he yelled at a dad at Clear Lake Park. The dad said Hayes summoned him over but then said: “Lay one foot on my property and I’ll shoot you.”

Hayes allegedly then cocked a shotgun and held up a shotgun shell and said, “I got this for you.”

A breathalyzer showed Hayes had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.30.