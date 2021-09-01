Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

ANNETTE FRANCINE DIGGS WILSON

gazettejournal.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnette Francine Diggs Wilson of Chesapeake, daughter of Frances V. (Hodges) Diggs and the late Robert E. Diggs, was born Nov. 6, 1957. Annette graduated from Mathews High School in 1976 and graduated from Howard University in 1981. Annette received a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy. She was employed by Virginia Beach City Public Schools and retired after 25 years of service. She also worked for the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, as well as several Home Health Agencies.

www.gazettejournal.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Diggs, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathews High School#Howard University#Home Health Agencies#Christian#Zion Baptist Church#Cardinal#Golden Life#Shyrl#Fannie Ware#Poplar Woods Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy