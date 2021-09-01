Lanny Cordola Working on Rescuing Female Afghan Guitar Students Left Behind
Lanny Cordola is on a life-saving mission to help some of his young female guitar students left behind in Afghanistan … and the stakes are life and death. The legendary rocker talked to us on “TMZ Live” Wednesday about his efforts of late to help 12 girls — not to mention their families and loved ones — flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan … which is even more difficult now that the U.S. is completely gone.www.foxbangor.com
