Lanny Cordola Working on Rescuing Female Afghan Guitar Students Left Behind

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 5 days ago

Lanny Cordola is on a life-saving mission to help some of his young female guitar students left behind in Afghanistan … and the stakes are life and death. The legendary rocker talked to us on “TMZ Live” Wednesday about his efforts of late to help 12 girls — not to mention their families and loved ones — flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan … which is even more difficult now that the U.S. is completely gone.

www.foxbangor.com

