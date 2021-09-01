Cancel
XCentium Hires Business Development Executive, Accelerating Growth Plans

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Award-winning digital consulting firm XCentium, welcomed Jenny Doke to their business development team this week. Jenny’s responsibilities include sales leadership and accelerating XCentium's growth by developing relationships with new logos west of the Mississippi and expanding their presence with key technology partners including Sitecore, Salesforce, and Optimizely.

