When is a meeting not a meeting?

The Killington Select Board met as planned on Aug. 24, but the get-together was quickly converted to a “non-meeting” in the words of Select Board member Jim Haff. Haff, as a Killington representative on the Windsor Central Unified Union School District board, had attended a 2½-hour open meetings law training session on Aug. 16, education that was required following a complaint by a parent of two students in the district. The Aug. 24 meeting, Haff explained, was not warned according to the letter of the open meetings law, and, therefore, the board could not hold an actual meeting.