SPIN Sets Presents: Cosmo’s Midnight

By SPIN Staff
Spin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosmos’s Midnight, two brothers whose career is now going through a comforting coming of age story, are now fully present within their musical and creative identities. Even though the journey to finding their sound has been shaped by the success of launching within the golden ‘Soundcloud Era,’ they’ve managed to push beyond the cycle of creating safely structured hits, now developing into their most authentic form yet. Hailing from Australia, Cosmo’s Midnight are known to create some of the catchiest electro-pop hits and they’ve re-emerged with a new track, “Titanic” that amplifies their colorful, confident, larger-than-life essence. Honing in on recreating the infectious groove that was brought within the disco, soul, and funk music of the 60’s/70’s, the Aussie duo is tapping into their authentically curious and carefree nature to deliver tracks that are undeniably exuberant. Read on as they’ve spoken to SPIN about their favorite artists, their current mission, the development of their journey through music and much more. Listen to their new single here.

