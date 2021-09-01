Cancel
Toledo, OH

Proof of vaccination or recent PCR test required for attendance at Rhiannon Giddens concert & talk in Toledo

By David Dupont
bgindependentmedia.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) announced that, at the request of Ms. Rhiannon Giddens, all who attend her upcoming appearances in Toledo must present a negative PCR test for COVID-19. This applies to events on September 12 and 13 at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle. The negative PCR test result must be date-stamped within 72 hours of the Toledo events.

bgindependentmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

