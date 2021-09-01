RAs to strike ‘indefinitely’ starting Thursday unless Stanford meets demands

As a Stanford student, I’ve appreciated the University’s unambiguous commitment to universal, basic COVID-19 precautions. Throughout this pandemic, Stanford has relied on evidence-based advice from faculty experts to prevent large outbreaks on campus and keep us safe from COVID. In a recent email regarding Stanford’s preparations for the fall quarter, Provost Persis Drell summarized the University’s position, asserting, “We know that the combination of vaccination, mask wearing and testing provides powerful protection against COVID.” Meanwhile, however, people I care about deeply have been denied these protections and forced back into unsafe schools and workplaces. As a student, it has been discouraging to witness multiple Stanford affiliates repeatedly leveraging the University’s name through national media appearances, policy advising and expert-witness testimony to attack the same measures being implemented on our campus.