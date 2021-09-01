Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, CA

RAs to strike ‘indefinitely’ starting Thursday unless Stanford meets demands

By Cameron Ehsan
Stanford Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResident assistants (RAs) from more than 20 dorms have threatened to strike starting Thursday if their demands for expanded COVID-19 safety measures and increased compensation are not met by the University. Student staff organizers say that if Residential Education (ResEd) refuses to address their requests, they are prepared to strike...

www.stanforddaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lomita, CA
Stanford, CA
Education
City
Burbank, CA
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ras#University#Residential Education#Scaare#Ra#Evgr A East#Naranja#Terra#Trancos#Enchanted Broccoli Forest#The Daily#Covid#Compensa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

What will Stanford’s upcoming fall quarter look like? The Daily has some answers.

The Stanford Daily recently discussed Stanford’s fall quarter plans with University spokesperson E.J. Miranda. Miranda answered questions that are on the minds of many students — including plans for the return to in-person courses and steps the University will take to prevent and monitor additional COVID-19 cases as the school administration prepares to welcome the entire student body back to campus. Fielding questions raised by Stanford community members on social media, The Daily also raised popular questions about dining procedures and potential hurdles international students might face with returning to campus.
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Opinion | Do as we do, not as they say: Stanford affiliates contradict Stanford’s COVID-19 policies

As a Stanford student, I’ve appreciated the University’s unambiguous commitment to universal, basic COVID-19 precautions. Throughout this pandemic, Stanford has relied on evidence-based advice from faculty experts to prevent large outbreaks on campus and keep us safe from COVID. In a recent email regarding Stanford’s preparations for the fall quarter, Provost Persis Drell summarized the University’s position, asserting, “We know that the combination of vaccination, mask wearing and testing provides powerful protection against COVID.” Meanwhile, however, people I care about deeply have been denied these protections and forced back into unsafe schools and workplaces. As a student, it has been discouraging to witness multiple Stanford affiliates repeatedly leveraging the University’s name through national media appearances, policy advising and expert-witness testimony to attack the same measures being implemented on our campus.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

NMU faculty meets to vote on strike authorization

MARQUETTE — The Northern Michigan University-American Association of University Professors, the union representing NMU faculty, met late this afternoon to vote on authorizing a strike. NMU-AAUP President Dwight Brady said after the meeting that tallying of the votes was expected to be finished this weekend. However, he indicated a strike...
Collegesdailybruin.com

UC recognizes student researchers union, excludes certain graduate positions

The University of California has officially recognized an initiative aiming to form a student researchers union but excluded graduate students on fellowships and traineeships as part of the union. The UC Student Researchers United, a campaign to form a union to improve working conditions for student researchers, submitted more than...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Who is Elizabeth Holmes, the Stanford dropout now on trial?

Elizabeth Holmes is the founder and former CEO of the now defunct healthcare technology company, Theranos. Holmes was a student at Stanford beginning in 2002 and studied chemical engineering. She dropped out of Stanford during her sophomore year to focus her attention on developing Theranos. What was the goal of...
Collegescbs19news

More than 240 UVA students disenrolled for not getting fully vaccinated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia disenrolled 242 students for not being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Only 49 of those students selected courses for the academic year. The university announced back in May that students would need to show proof of being fully vaccinated by the start...
NFLFOX Sports

K-State a fresh start as Stanford builds off strong finish

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kansas State looks forward to the fresh start. Stanford hopes to build off the momentum of a strong finish. “I really believe last year, I think we were just kind of turning into the team we wanted be,” 11th-year Cardinal coach David Shaw said. “We weren’t perfect yet but we were playing really hard, a lot of things were coming together. Now I’m excited about having an entire arc with this group, the full 12-game slate and see how good we can be.”
CollegesPosted by
Banana 101.5

Oakland University Asks Students to Report to Class Amid Professor Strike

Students may or may not see their professors in class today. Recently, professors at Oakland University and the administrators of the college have been in contract negotiations. Apparently, the deadline to reach a new contract was last night at midnight. As of now, there was no agreement reached between the university administrators and the Oakland University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors.
College Sports247Sports

Stanford OT Myles Hinton making anticipated first start

One of Stanford’s highest-ranked recruits on the roster is set to make his starting debut on Saturday. Sophomore right tackle Myles Hinton earned the first-team right tackle spot this preseason after appearing in four games as a true freshman last year in jumbo packages. Expectations have been high since the...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Your Ultimate Guide to Stanford Football Part 3

We’re in the final stretch! Time to assess the Cardinal’s schedule, make some projections and give our final thoughts. We’ll switch to the preseason AP Poll rankings for this section. Weeks 1-3: vs. Kansas State (Arlington, TX), at No. 15 USC, at Vanderbilt. Kicking off the season away from home...
Collegeslostcoastoutpost.com

That Student in Your Community College Class? They Could Be a Bot.

On the first day of spring term this year, an aeronautics professor came to administrator Laura Hope to share something suspicious: Most of the students in his virtual class weren’t participating at all. Hope, the head of instruction at Chaffey College, a community college in Southern California’s Inland Empire, dove...
Texas StateStanford Daily

Football Roundtable: Road Dogs kick things off in Texas

With the return of Stanford football, The Daily is bringing back its weekly roundtable discussions. The Cardinal will kick off the 2021 season this Saturday with a neutral site match-up versus Kansas State in the Allstate Kickoff Classic. The game will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT at AT&T Stadium — home of the Dallas Cowboys. Stanford closed out the 2020 season on a four-game win streak and now seeks to pick up where it left off. Meanwhile K-State has something to prove after ending the year on a five-game losing streak. The most recent meeting between the Cardinal and Wildcats was in their 2016 season opener, which Stanford won 26-13 at home behind Christian McCaffery’s 210 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Businessdailybruin.com

Student representatives raise concerns about UC tuition hike

Student leaders said the University of California’s plan to raise tuition would disproportionately affect transfer students and prevent qualified students from attending the UC. On July 22, the UC Board of Regents approved a five-year tuition increase which will charge each incoming undergraduate class a higher rate, but a student’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy