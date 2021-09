Bill Belichick has done it again. As teams across the NFL trim their rosters from 80 players down to 53, the Patriots head coach provided the stunning move of the day as New England elected to release quarterback Cam Newton. This comes as many expected Newton to be the team's starter to begin the 2021 regular season, while first-round rookie Mac Jones continues to develop behind him. Well, it appears Jones didn't need to marinate any longer and will be the team's starter out of the gate this year as Newton now looks for a new team.