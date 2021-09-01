Hacker Taunts T-Mobile, Calls Its Security 'Awful'

T-Mobile, a self-proclaimed leader in 5G, is a CyberHoot worst of the worst for cybersecurity breaches. While preparing this article on the latest 54 million subscriber breach, we found no less than 4 other breaches over the last seven years. In 2015, 15 million social security numbers and addresses of subscribers were stolen. In 2018, 2 million subscribers had personal information compromised. In 2019 they had exposed 1 million subscriber’s personal information. Lastly, in 2020, they had a breach that compromised 200,000 subscribers. Now we find out everything they ever collected was stolen. They clearly are not learning from their mistakes. The 2021 breach includes current, former, and prospective T-Mobile customers; including customers of Metro by T-Mobile. That means almost anyone who’s given their information to T-Mobile could be affected.