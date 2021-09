At Washburn University, there are a few “success coaches” who exist to help students do better in their courses and simply feel better about themselves after a meeting. “We were just starting our third year of the program, and we keep doubling, so right now, we’re working with just over 200 students,” said Valerie Mendoza, the Title III Grant Project Director and one of the school’s success coaches. “As a freshman, a student might need to see a success coach more often, to work on things like time management or study skills or finding out where the counseling center is.”