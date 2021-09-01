A new Jewish cookbook that everyone should own, just in time for the High Holy Days
My first Jewish cookbook was Joan Nathan's "Jewish Holiday Kitchen," and it became my kitchen bible while I was living in Israel from 1983 to 1991. It covered not just the food of Jewish holidays but also history and cuisine from countries around the world. It informed me of a vast Jewish culinary heritage and gave recipes for every Jewish occasion. I came to understand that there was a lot more to Jewish food than the matzo ball soup and gefilte fish of my youth, and I wanted to learn all about it.www.arcamax.com
