A new Jewish cookbook that everyone should own, just in time for the High Holy Days

For me, one of my greatest joys as a Jewish mother is finding ways to help my daughter gain the best understanding of what her traditions mean, then allowing her the space to create her own moments of connection to her roots. Rather than allowing children to be passive participants through the high holidays, which is certainly easy to do, use the opportunity instead, to draw them into our own processes and create special, impactful moments. We’ve curated a list of 20 meaningful ways to experience the Jewish High Holidays with your kids, leading up to Rosh Hashanah and through Yom Kippur.