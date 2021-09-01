Michael "Mike" Pugh

Asheboro - Michael "Mike" Hamilton Pugh, age 65, of Asheboro died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Kindred Hospital, Greensboro. Mr. Pugh was born May 28, 1956 the son of Clarence and Inez Small Dicks. Mike read his bible first thing every morning to start his day off right. He enjoyed drag racing, motorcycles, cars and trucks and loved to tinker. Family and friends was very important to him. He was employed as a lineman with Pike Electrical but retired from Bishop Trucking. In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Brim, and step father, John "Pop" Dicks.