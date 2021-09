ZELIENOPLE, PA — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Sept. 1 that it has acquired Instrument Associates, Inc. (IA). IA is a full service, stocking distributor of products and solutions for instrumentation (including fittings, valves and tubing), steam traps, filtration and process control. Founded in the 1940s and based in Alsip, IL, IA employs 22 associates, servicing industrial markets in IL and IN. As a division of MCE, the Company will continue to operate under the Instrument Associates name with the same employees and suppliers.