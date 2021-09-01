Cancel
Economy

Rockerbox Launches Rockerbox Experiments to Optimize Campaign Performance

 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Rockerbox, the leading marketing measurement platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, has released Rockerbox Experiments, a new solution that—when combined with the technology’s best-in-class attribution—provides additional measurement capabilities and expanded datasets to help enable a more data-driven marketing organization. With Rockerbox’s expansive partner ecosystem, marketers can now measure and compare experiments with their top platforms all within Rockerbox to better understand the full scope of their contributions and evaluate which tactics are driving the most effective results for their businesses.

Coding & Programmingpharmaceutical-technology.com

OpenAI Launches Programming Language for AI Workload Optimization

Concept: San Francisco’s company OpenAI has released Triton, an open source, Python-like programming language that lets researchers write efficient GPU code for AI workloads. OpenAI says that Triton makes it feasible to attain top hardware performance with minimum effort, creating code that is on par with what an expert might accomplish in as few as 25 lines.
EconomyTimes Union

(When) Is Magento Worth Investing In? Experts Weigh In [DesignRush QuickSights]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. With a market share of 23.8%, Magento is one of the most popular eCommerce platforms. Though renowned for its powerful capabilities, the cost of building and maintaining Magento stores has limited this platform's reach mainly to large enterprises. DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands...
InternetTimes Union

DearDoc Releases AI Chat Customer Analytics Dashboard

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. DearDoc, a cloud-based practice growth platform, has released a new customer analytics dashboard for their chatbot product. The new analytics application was built to allow customers to track real-time chatbot metrics like number of conversations, commonly asked questions, time spent on the chatbot, and much more.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Prepare for the New Hotel and Travel Marketing Challenges of the 2020s Decade

This is my first article on the Hospitality Net platform. You are among the first to read my articles here. It is always a privilege to address fellow hotel management professionals like yourself. Sharing thoughts among industry experts has been always an important part of keeping hospitality management progressive, and I believe we can all benefit from discussing our views.
Healthmediapost.com

Summit Health Launches First Consumer Campaign

Healthcare Network Summit Health has unveiled the launch of its first consumer advertising campaign to highlight its capabilities following the 2019 merger of Summit Medical Group and CityMD. According to the company it is bringing clinical integration, an enhanced digital experience for patients, and growth in providers and locations to...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Startup Interview with Krishna, Founder/CEO, Apty

Apty helps companies get more out of their software investments by making it easier for employees to onboard and use web-based applications. Krishna Dunthoori was born in India, studied in Europe, and settled in the US. Founded a global IT consulting firm specializing in helping companies implement or optimize complex enterprise software in 2010 and recently founded Apty (in 2017) Apty offers on-screen guidance, usage analytics, and actionable insights for improving software and process adoption. The biggest thing that has taught me this year is that things can change in a matter of minutes, being open and open.
BusinessThrive Global

Jeff Swartz Of Corvium: “Start small and iterate & expand over time”

We take an iterative approach with our customers: one test type, one floorplan, and one facility at a time. Customers do not have the bandwidth or resources to push a digital transformation out to all their operations at once. Each step should come with a “win” that can be verified and measured as a potential for expansion. This has been the secret to our success and growth.
Technologydatasciencecentral.com

Marketing Intelligence & Analytics Platform with Data Visualization Features

Today Marketers play the role of advanced and technical matchmakers as their job is to match their target consumers with the products and solutions that best meet their needs or wants. They are also responsible for matching their consumer segments with the content, messaging, creatives, and CTAs that best suits - across all the platforms and channels their audiences are on. Marketers generally face massive barriers to understand how customers engage with marketing campaigns and where & how to optimize them. Data visualization, preparation, charts, dashboards and stats are the top areas where talented and expensive marketing resources are getting exhausted and that too are misaligned. The experienced marketing analysts spend their time preparing data rather than analyzing it, which is the wastage of available resources and not utilizing it efficiently.
ComputersComputerworld

Three ways conversational AI could boost productivity

(Disclosure: The vendors mentioned are clients of the author). Conversational AI is, at heart, a new interface in computing where the computer learns how to best work with a human rather than the reverse. While primarily focused for now on tele-sales, it has several other potential uses, including personal tutors or virtual bosses. Being a digital boss myself, this last may be particularly critical during the pandemic because those working from home can get distracted by things that might not have been intrusive when in the office.
Technologymartechseries.com

Gartner Identifies Six Technologies That Drive Customer Acquisition and Digital Marketing Growth

Gartner Analysts Discuss the Most Influential Technologies and Trends for Digital Marketing During the Virtual Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2021. Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) are transitioning from a focus on customer retention last year to now looking to new customer acquisition and growth as they navigate into a post-pandemic world, according to Gartner, Inc. As the COVID-19 pandemic led many marketers to shift focus to pure customer retention strategies, it also brought an acceleration to digital transformations for many marketing organizations.
Cell Phoneschannele2e.com

8 Strategies for Improving Employee Experience

Organizations increasingly understand the importance of improving employee experience, but the need for supporting a homebound workforce increased the urgency to act decisively to make the necessary changes. Indeed, the rapid shift to equipping employees to work from home forced some organizations into rushing to engineer employee experience strategies that...
EconomyVentureBeat

SEO optimization platform Botify lands $55M

Botify, provider of search engine optimization tools and apps, today announced that it raised $55 million, bringing its total raised to date to $82 million. CEO Adrien Menard says that the funding — a series C, led by InfraVia Growth with participation from Bpifrance, Eurazeo, and Ventech — will enable the company to grow its platform, develop its partner ecosystem, and expand its global footprint as it focuses on product R&D.
TechnologyForConstructionPros.com

Togal.AI Launches Construction Estimating Tool

According to Florida Construction News, a local construction technology startup has launched its first estimating tool and plans to enter the marketplace this month. Togal.ai's software automates the estimating process using artificial intelligence (AI). The article states:. Artificial Intelligence construction technology start-up Togal.ai says it will enter the marketplace in...
Businesssuasnews.com

Drone-powered Logistics Provider Swoop Aero Partners with Iris Automation

Australian drone-powered logistics company, Swoop Aero, and commercial drone safety innovator, Iris Automation, have entered into a partnership to offer Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone solutions to global clients seeking to safely unlock the skies above cities and solve logistics challenges in remote and rural areas. Swoop Aero...
Economydevops.com

DevOps World 2021: 3 Sessions for Successful Scaling

Your business has grown from a startup of five people to a full-blown organization of 100 … congrats! But, now what? The practices that worked for a smaller company may have worked as you first started growing, but now it’s time to scale operations to fit your new needs. Just like a kid outgrowing their clothes, your organization needs a new “wardrobe,” and scalability is key for long-term success.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Technology, Sustainability Reign During Home Delivery World

It’s no secret that last-mile delivery saw tremendous growth over the past year. This made for an interesting Home Delivery World, hosted by Terrapin, this year. Companies are now flocking to new innovative ways to improve last-mile delivery, and in diverse ways. For instance, AxeleHire showcased new storage and travel...
EconomyCMSWire

4 Steps to Start Connecting Customer Experience and Employee Experience Insights

One of the most common questions we get from organizations is, “How can we align our employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) efforts?” Increasingly, we see organizations recognize that a meaningful connection exists. Models such as the service-profit-chain and the employee engagement virtuous cycle illustrate how and why EX and CX are interrelated. Our research at Qualtrics XM Institute goes further, to show that investments in both EX and CX have positive impacts on business performance.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Exclusive Q&A: Create omnichannel customer profiles with AI

Cloud-based artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions enable retailers to obtain a single, unified view of customers for enhanced personalization. Kashif Rahamatullah, national Google Cloud practice and alliance leader, Deloitte, recently discussed with Chain Store Age how retailers of all sizes can leverage the capabilities of the cloud to develop highly individualized customer profiles that are consistent across all channels.
Technologythefastmode.com

T-Mobile Continues to Leverage Rimini Street Support for its SAP Applications

Rimini Street this week announced that T-Mobile US continues leveraging Rimini Street Support to maximize the return on its SAP enterprise software investments. T-Mobile relies on Rimini Street as its trusted partner to support for its entire SAP system, including support for the organization’s extensive software customizations which were not covered under the software vendor’s more expensive annual support.

