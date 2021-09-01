Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa Announces Multi-Million Dollar Re-Imagination To Its Culinary Outlets and Social Spaces This Year

Summertime is synonymous with beach days –– and we refuse to give that up just yet. As the dog days of summer come to a close, we’re spending time at our favorite beaches around the world to soak in the last of the summer’s rays. We’ve asked some of our local friends in seaside destinations across the globe where they’re spending their remaining summer days. From protected marine preserves in Hawai’i and secluded coves in Greece to Southern Californian surf towns and Big Sur’s violet-hued sand beaches, these are some of the best-hidden gem beaches across the globe.