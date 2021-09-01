Cancel
EVERYWHERE Communications Provides Vital Communications for Organizations on the Front Lines of World Events

Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. The EVERYWHERE Communications platform is currently supporting NGOs leading earthquake response in Haiti, Hurricane Ida relief efforts in New Orleans, and US Government agencies supporting Wildland Firefighting efforts in the Western US. An EVERYWHERE-equipped Wildland Firefighter stated, “Having access to the exact location of resources on a fire is a game changer, another step towards safer wildland firefighting.”

ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

2J Antennas Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World’s Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- 2J Antennas “Connecting the World”, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.
Technologymartechseries.com

Dialpad Provides Turnkey Communications Solutions for WeWork Members, Enabling Hybrid Work Worldwide

Unparalleled combination of global locations from WeWork and powerful cloud communications solutions from Dialpad create the ideal foundation for hybrid work. Dialpad, Inc. and WeWork are reshaping the future of work through the combination of cloud communications and flexible workspace solutions. WeWork utilizes Dialpad as its exclusive communications tool for all team members through a softphone functionality or easy-to-use mobile phone application. Dialpad technology is also available to WeWork members in more than 800 locations, worldwide.
TechnologyTimes Union

transcosmos offers a CRM connect solution with the power of LINE WORKS as a digital communication tool between MR and healthcare professionals

TOKYO (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. transcosmos inc. is delighted to announce that the company has offered "DEC Connect," its proprietary API connect platform, and supported AstraZeneca K.K. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director and President: Stefan Woxström; AstraZeneca) connect "LINE WORKS" and the company's CRM (customer relationship management) system to realize two-way communication between AstraZeneca's medical representatives (MR) and healthcare professionals. With the aim of optimizing the way AstraZeneca provides information to healthcare professionals, transcosmos will continue to expand its services. "LINE WORKS" is a business version of LINE by WORKS MOBILE Japan Corp. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Kosuke Fukuyama).
Public HealthMySanAntonio

Healthcare Management Services Chooses TextMarks Text Messaging for Communications During COVID-19 Pandemic

PASADENA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 02, 2021. TextMarks, a leading provider of text messaging services, announced today that Healthcare Management Services selected TextMarks to provide critical federal and state mandated communication services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal and state regulations mandate communications with family members and staff within 24-hours whenever...
Businessworkboat.com

Seall, A Marine Technology Company, Expands with Key Global Partner, Mackay Marine

Aberdeen, Scotland-based Seall, has secured a partnership with global marine electronics and service provider, Mackay Marine, to distribute Seall’s suite of innovative software solutions and products to the maritime industry, as they expand their worldwide footprint. Mackay Marine, headquartered in North Carolina, USA, has 50 locations in 16 countries, making...
Businessaustinnews.net

TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B Green Housing and Educational Learning Project in Ghana West Africa

TPTW's participation could eventually be worth upwards of $3.5 billion in new contracts and management fees. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has entered into a strategic technology agreement with Skybridge West Africa (SWA) www.skybridgewa.com, to participate in the development of 20 SMART Villages emulating that of Duval County Florida in the Country of Ghana.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Five Key Points When Preventing Cybersecurity Attacks in a World of Hybrid Working

Endpoint Protection Data Loss Prevention File Transfers Advanced Threat Protection. On 19 July, the UK will finally lift the final social distancing measures that were put in place during the pandemic. Although concerns about the pandemic still exist, many people will now be contemplating a tentative return to the office. Although the benefits of homeworking are well-documented and recent events have proven that people can work just as effectively from home as they can from the office, many people will likely want at least a partial return to the workplace.
Businesscisco.com

Teratonix: Meet the team harvesting ambient RF energy to power IoT devices and benefit the environment

Now that the Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge 2021 winners have been officially announced, we are excited for you to learn more about each winning team and the story behind each innovation. The Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge is an annual competition that awards cash prizes to early-stage tech entrepreneurs solving the world’s toughest problems. Now in its fifth year, the competition awarded its largest prize pool ever, $1 million USD, to 20 winning teams from around the world.
Economywealthmanagement.com

What to Look for in an Outsourced Technology Operations Services Provider

It takes a while for two people to build a trustworthy relationship – whether that’s between friends or vendors. And sometimes it takes seconds for that relationship to completely erode. After doing your research and carefully setting yourself up for what you hope will be a fruitful relationship, there is invariably a person or company on the other side who has to hold up their end of the bargain. So, let’s bring this to our own industry and what it means as you evaluate your next outsourced technology operations partner. Here are some key questions you should ask yourself:
SoftwareZDNet

CISA urges IT teams to address critical vulnerability affecting Cisco Enterprise Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure Software

CISA released a note this week urging IT teams to update a Cisco system that has a critical vulnerability. The vulnerability affects Cisco Enterprise Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure Software Release (NFVIS) 4.5.1 and Cisco released software updates that address the vulnerability on Wednesday. The vulnerability "could allow an unauthenticated, remote...
EconomyTimes Union

ImageCat announces a new partnership with Reask to deliver their global natural catastrophe models via its risk and disaster management platforms.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. ImageCat today announced an agreement with Reask, a leading science and technology company focusing on natural hazard modeling, to make their HindCyc® and DeepCyc® global cyclone, typhoon and hurricane probabilistic modeling and event response services available through ImageCat’s Inhance® and FACFinder™ solutions. The new...
Militarydefense.gov

Defense Department Establishes Supply Chain Resiliency Working Group

On Aug. 30, Gregory Kausner, performing the duties of Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, established a department-wide supply chain resiliency working group to address systemic barriers currently limiting supply chain visibility, conduct resiliency assessments, and develop effective mitigation actions. “We are working to solve a problem that took...
InternetTimes Union

DearDoc Releases AI Chat Customer Analytics Dashboard

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. DearDoc, a cloud-based practice growth platform, has released a new customer analytics dashboard for their chatbot product. The new analytics application was built to allow customers to track real-time chatbot metrics like number of conversations, commonly asked questions, time spent on the chatbot, and much more.
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

Critical infrastructure today: Complex challenges and rising threats

Cyber attacks against critical national infrastructure are escalating. The ransomware hit on Colonial Pipeline was a clanging wake-up call for the public, but cybersecurity experts have been sounding the alarm for years. In this interview with Help Net Security, threat expert Joe Slowik, Senior Manager at Gigamon, discusses the challenges...
ComputersZDNet

Turbocharge your network security skills to become a highly paid cybersecurity expert for just $30

It's been a long 18 months or so for almost the entire world. If you're an IT systems admin who has started to focus on security and would like to drastically change your life by becoming a highly paid cybersecurity expert, the affordable 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle can help make your dreams come true. And, best of all, you don't have to take any time away from your current job to take advantage of these self-paced courses.
Economyrismedia.com

Leveraging Opportunities to Build Better Lines of Communication

One of the most fascinating shifts to come out of the past year has been the way conversations have changed for the better between agents and clients even though we’re spending less time together in person. While the real estate industry is built on relationships, it’s been a longstanding belief that we have to meet face-to-face in order to make those relationships meaningful. But when the pandemic hit and this was no longer an option, it opened up opportunities that we didn’t even realize existed.
Public Healthaibusiness.com

What might communication mean in a post-pandemic world?

In retrospect, communities and the businesses situated within them weathered the onset of COVID-19 in a typical way — in many ways we’ve come together, sought novel solutions to new problems, and found a way through the maze of new safety rules and disrupted workplaces. But with the proliferation of...
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Eno – Guiding the new UAS industry to safety excellence

Have questions you want answered? Sign up now for the webinar covering the report’s key takeaways on Wednesday, September 8 at 2:00pm ET. The aviation industry and regulators are achieving many notable successes in creating effective policies to facilitate the integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Uncrewed Aircraft Systems, or UAS) into the National Airspace System (NAS).
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
U.S. Politicshelpnetsecurity.com

The cybersecurity metrics required to make Biden’s Executive Order impactful

For too long, both the private and public sectors have not prioritized cybersecurity efforts enough and only acted in “good faith” – an inadequate effort to improve cybersecurity. Recently, President Biden issued the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity, to set government standards and best practices for cybersecurity across sectors, and it is good to see the focus on automation.

