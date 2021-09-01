Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Revel Systems Announces Comprehensive Program to Give Back to Local Communities

Times Union
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Revel Systems, a cloud-native point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced a new charity initiative. Through this initiative, Revel will allocate a portion of its annual revenues to support four nonprofit organizations based in cities where Revel has major offices, including Atlanta, GA, San Francisco, CA, and Vilnius, Lithuania.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revel Systems#Holiday Gifts#Restaurants#Charity#Prweb#Ga#The Revel Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Economykttn.com

Department of Economic Development awards $17.7 million through Neighborhood Assistance Program and Youth Opportunities Program

The Department of Economic Development announced that it will award $17.7 million in 50% and 70% tax credits through its Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) and Youth Opportunities Program (YOP) Special Cycle to 104 nonprofits across Missouri. “Missouri nonprofits have gone above and beyond to provide critical services to Missourians throughout...
Public HealthWTVW

New OCRA program helps communities spend COVID-19 relief money

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– State officials stopped in the southwestern Indiana to give communities guidance on how to spend COVID-19 relief money. The money is part of the funds communities received through the COVID-19 relief packages. Officials with the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs, or OCRA, say the program...
Charitiesdailycitizen.news

American Floorcovering Alliance creates scholarship fund

In an effort to inspire and support students with an interest in the flooring industry, the American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) has created the FloorTek Open Scholarship Fund. One impressive student will receive a scholarship funded by this year’s FloorTek Open golf tournament to be held Sept. 13, the day before...
snntv.com

Top 4 Benefits of Independent Living Communities for Seniors

Originally Posted On: https://theurbanhousewife.com/top-4-benefits-of-independent-living-communities-for-seniors/. As we age, it’s important to reconsider our living conditions. The home that was suitable for you in your 40s and 50s may no longer be suitable for you as you enter your golden years. For many senior citizens, entering an independent living community is the...
West Hartford, CTwe-ha.com

Jewish Community Foundation’s Giving Circles Grant $20,000 to Local Nonprofits

Grants from the West Hartford-based organization will support children and youth through challenging circumstances and future path to success. The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford’s giving circles, JewGood Hartford for young professionals, and the Lillian Fund for women, awarded their annual grants to two local nonprofits that help empower children, youth and families.
Charitiesyouthtoday.org

Low-income community children’s dental care access grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Child/Youth Health, Child/Youth Dental Care, Healthcare Access, L. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!
Lisle, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

How Northern Broome Cares program is giving back

TOWN OF LISLE – A program that’s part of the Rural Health Network spent the summer repairing houses. Northern Broome Cares is a 5 year grant program that focuses on the 60 plus community in the towns of Lisle, Triangle, Barker, Nanticoke and the Village of Whitney Point. These areas...
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Leading Locally program focuses on community leadership

For many Nebraskans, life during the pandemic slowed down. But not in Schuyler. During the past year, Schuyler residents teamed up with Rural Prosperity Nebraska educators to breathe new life into their community. Cheryl Brandenburgh, Schuyler’s economic development director, connected with Kurt Mantonya, a Nebraska Extension educator. Mantonya runs the...
EconomyLodging

Choice Hotels Brings Back its ‘Your Community, Your Choice.’ Program

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc., a lodging franchisor, is bringing back ‘Your Community, Your Choice.’ This local business grant program is designed to recognize and support hotel owners’ service efforts. Originally launched in 2019, Choice is doubling its contribution and the number of recipients this year by awarding $5,000 grants to the local charity selections of the 10 winning franchisees, for a total of $50,000 in grants, helping them to make a positive impact in their community.
Charitieshonolulumagazine.com

Foodland’s Give Aloha Program Supports Local Charities You Care About

This September, Foodland makes it easy to support your favorite local nonprofits with Give Aloha, an annual community matching gifts program that helps spread the aloha to charities important to its customers. Started in 1999, the program honors Foodland’s founder, Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan, and continues his legacy of giving back to the community. To date, Give Aloha has raised more than $34 million, with more than $1.7 million raised last year alone.
Escanaba, MIWLUC

Local credit union celebrates members, gives back to community

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union gave away backpacks to people in the community on Friday. More than 100 backpacks filled with school supplies were donated by the credit union staff and given away to people in the community. Backpacks were available to everyone, not just credit union members.
AdvocacyPosted by
The DC Line

Rashad Price: Giving back to my community of Southeast DC and its children

Growing up in Southeast DC with limited good public education opportunities, I was fortunate to attend Friendship Public Charter School’s Collegiate Academy. My late mother told me I would be attending Woodson, which excited me as some of my middle school friends were headed there. Later, I learned that she meant Friendship’s Carter G. Woodson campus, which initially disappointed me as I wouldn’t be with any of my friends at H.D. Woodson High School.

Comments / 0

Community Policy