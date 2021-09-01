The GHT Companies Supports Ritual's Multivitamin Clinical Trial on Pre-Menopausal Women - Published in Frontiers in Nutrition

As the the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues worldwide, research is ongoing to improve the vaccines available and develop new, effective, and innovative candidates to fight the pandemic and its variants and protect as many people as possible. Researchers from Inserm and Université Paris-Est Créteil at the Vaccine Research Institute (VRI), along with their counterparts from CEA and Université Paris-Saclay, have developed a vaccine targeting key immune system cells called dendritic cells. It has been shown to be effective in preclinical models, inducing a protective immune response against the virus. To begin with, the researchers believe that this vaccine could be useful for convalescent or already vaccinated people whose immune response has started to decline, in order to "boost" their immunity. Clinical trials in humans are expected to begin in 2022. The findings of this research will be published on 1 September 2021 Nature Communications.