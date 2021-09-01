The GHT Companies Supports Ritual's Multivitamin Clinical Trial on Pre-Menopausal Women - Published in Frontiers in Nutrition
VISTA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. The GHT Companies, a leading developer and distributor of nutraceutical products, is proud to be a contributor to a recent clinical trial completed by Ritual, a personal health technology brand building the future of daily essentials. The clinical trial quantified the impact of key nutrients including Omega-3 DHA, Vitamin D3 and Folate, in Ritual’s flagship daily multivitamin, Essential for Women 18+, and has been published in one of the leading journals across the world, Frontiers in Nutrition.www.timesunion.com
