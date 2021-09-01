Cancel
Baby Safety Month Offers Parents Critical Tips to Keep Babies and Young Children Safe

Times Union
 5 days ago

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. September is Baby Safety Month, an annual time to focus on safety considerations unique to babies and young children, established by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) nearly four decades ago to help parents safely navigate early childhood. With unintentional injury being the leading cause of death for children ages one to four, JPMA offers parents and caregivers critical safety tips and useful resources to help them choose and safely use age-appropriate products in the home and while on the go.

Kidseccalifornian.com

Learning effective ways to keep children safe online

Given the young age at which kids are accessing the Internet and the huge role technology is bound to play in their lives going forward, speaking with them about online safety early is the best strategy to keep them safe from online predators and scammers. Not a day goes by...
KidsPosted by
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects In Kids

In the early days of the pandemic, scientists have already established that the younger population is not really affected by COVID-19 because of the difference in their immune system compared to adults. However, children are still at risk since they can get infected with the novel coronavirus. This urged government leaders and medical experts to slowly but surely work on a solution that involves the administration of the vaccines in kids.
Silvis, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Genesis Health Group Pediatricians Offer Tips To Keep Teens And Younger Children Safe And Healthy

At the same time there is concern about the spread of COVID-19 to teens and younger children, another virus is making an unusual summer appearance. Respiratory syncytial virus, commonly referred to as RSV, is usually not serious in adults but can become serious and require hospitalization in babies and young children. The symptoms of RSV can resemble those of COVID-19, including cough, fever and congestion.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Health expert offers guidance for parents of babies during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first round of COVID last year seemed to spare very young children and babies, but local pediatricians said they’re seeing more infants needing COVID treatment right now. Doctors said babies are vulnerable after they’re born and that’s why they should be kept away from possible...
KidsCitrus County Chronicle

Keep children safe with a mask

Sure wish the person who wrote the Aug. 20 editorial, “Parents, not government, should make choices,” would have signed their name. They’re absolutely correct to say that parents have the right to parent. In like manner, the government has an obligation to protect the public health. We are in the...
KidsCult of Mac

Keep your kid safe online with this parenting app

The internet is massive, weird, and full of things nobody should see, let alone children. As wild as the internet may be, it is also a resource that your kids will need to get familiar with, especially for school. Your kids will need to use the internet, and they will...
Kidscbslocal.com

September Is Baby Safety Month

Long car rides can make kids and parents a little antsy. Dr. Gigi Chawla, chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota, shares some travel advice.
Relationshipschildrensdayton.org

safety tips for new and expecting parents

Are you a new or expecting parent and feeling completely lost on what to do? You are not alone! Dayton Children’s Hospital is here to help ease your mind as you start this new and exciting journey in your life. From general safety tips to car seat installation appointments, we are here for you every step of the way.
KidsPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Financial tips for parents to teach their children

Children often dream of the day they can call themselves grown-ups, but few look forward to - let alone think about - the financial realities of independence. It’s never too early to start teaching your children how to save money and spend responsibly. “As parents, our job is to set...
Women's HealthTimes Union

Angie Seelal, PA-C of Advanced Dermatology PC with Tips on Keeping Babies Safe from the Sun

September 2021 – Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and while melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer, rarely develops before age 20, its incidence is rising rapidly in children and adolescents. Just one blistering sunburn in childhood increases the risk of developing melanoma later in life. “Infants and babies are particularly vulnerable to sun damage,” says Angie Seelal a Registered Physician Assistant with Advanced Dermatology, P.C. “They have skin that is thin and delicate and has not yet developed all the melanin – the natural skin pigment that provides some protection from the sun – they will have when they're older. It is vital for parents to protect infants from the sun's damaging ultra-violet rays from birth and at every age.”
AmazonTimes Union

Award-Winning Safety Product by Geddy's Mom Celebrates Baby Safety Month

SUMMIT, N.J. (PRWEB) September 02, 2021. Watch Your Mouth by Geddy’s Mom is a breakthrough child-safe product designed to reduce the risk of trauma, such as electric burns to face and hands, posed by a live charger. With September being Baby Safety Month, now is a great time for parents to take a look around the home for potential safety hazards and take action using the latest baby-proofing products, like Geddy’s Mom’s Watch Your Mouth. After launching earlier this year, the product has already been celebrated by trusted sources like Good Housekeeping, Mom’s Choice Award®, Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, was the recipient of the "Baby Proofing Product of the Year" by the Baby Independent Innovation Awards, and was named as a Baby Safety Month Ambassador by Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA).
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Healthy Headlines: Baby Safety Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — September is Baby Safety Month. And it’s a topic that is important all year round, for every baby. In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Dr. Tinka Barnes, a family physician with Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, talks about how to keep babies safe – in the car, in their cribs and in the home as they grow and start to explore.
Family RelationshipsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Parent to Parent: New baby makes older sibling jealous

Q • I recently had my second child, and her older sibling seems to be reverting back to babyhood. Among many things, she also wants me to hold and rock her like I do her new sister. She is almost 3, and I hate to see her become so upset when I spend time with the infant. What can I do to help her make a better transition?
Healthnewfolks.com

Co-sleeping? Keep these safety tips in mind

The term co-sleeping is one that every parent knows, but it can sometimes carry a controversial connotation based on people’s preferences. Though it technically encompasses both room sharing with a child sleeping in a separate space, like a bassinet, and bed-sharing, people often focus more on the latter. The American...

