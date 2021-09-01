Rev1 Ventures Places More than 140 Students in First Year of Innovation Internship Program, Launches 5th Cohort

I knew I wanted to participate in the College of William and Mary’s DC program prior to attending the College. As a government major, finding a college with an excellent government department was important to me. I also wanted proximity to DC based on the assumption that I would eventually want to complete an internship there. I had considered the urban settings of American University and George Washington University, but both of those schools lacked the college community feel that I wanted. When I heard about the DC program at the College, I was very excited. It meant I could have both the feeling of a college community and the DC internship experience I wanted as a government major. I had high expectations going into the program this past summer.