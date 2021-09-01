Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Ericom Software's ZTEdge™ Cloud Security Platform Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, today announced that its ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. A member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), Ericom Software’s ZTEdge Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution is now available globally on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Oracle Corporation#Oracle Applications#Ericom Software#Prweb#Ztedge Sase Platform#Oracle Cloud Expertise#Oci#Ztedge Sase#Saas Application Access#Office 365#Salesforce#Zero Trust#The Ericom Global Cloud#Opn#Cloud Build#Cloud Sell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Computersmartechseries.com

Businesses Are Embracing Remote Work Tools To Manage Virtual Teams

Businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams. According to recent studies, over 70% of remote employees are more productive when working from home. Notably, they report fewer common workplace distractions and disruptions from colleagues. Additionally, many remote workers recently reported feeling happier at their jobs compared to on-site employees. With these employee perks, many business managers are continuing to work remotely through COVID-19. To maintain high productivity and streamline communication, these business professionals need to know the best software tools to implement. This way, they can facilitate collaboration and keep their team on track. Read on to learn about how businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams.
Technologyabc17news.com

Microsoft fixes cloud platform vulnerability after warning

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says it’s fixed a flaw in its cloud computing platform that cybersecurity researchers warned could have enabled hackers to take over a database used by many big companies. The company said Friday there’s no evidence the technique was exploited by malicious actors or that any customer data was exposed. The cybersecurity firm Wiz, led by former Microsoft employees, said it discovered what it called an “unprecedented critical vulnerability” in Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform and notified the tech giant earlier in August. Microsoft paid the firm a bounty for the discovery and said it immediately fixed the problem.
Public Safetythefastmode.com

Ransomware: How Data Centers Can Be the Best Ally to an Enterprise Featured

Recent ransomware disruptions have had significant implications for all enterprises. The Colonial Pipeline attack caused shortages in gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel that gripped East Coast businesses. A more recent attack, over the Independence Day holiday, was mounted by a Russian-language group that calls itself REvil, an abbreviation of “ransomware...
TechnologyeWeek

Sumo Logic’s Dave Frampton on Creating a Cloud Security Strategy

I spoke with Dave Frampton, VP of Security Solutions at Sumo Logic, about the new threat surfaces that companies need to focus on protecting – and how companies can strategize for the best cloud security. Where are we now with cloud security? I think it’s been established that cloud is...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Nvidia wants to bring AI to even more businesses

Nvidia has released a new suite of AI tools and frameworks called Nvidia AI Enterprise which allows organizations running VMware vSphere to virtualize AI workloads on Nvidia-Certified systems. Currently Atos, Dell Technologies, Gigabyte, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Inspur, Lenovo and Supermicro offer Nvidia-Certified Systems that are optimized for AI workloads on...
SoftwareZDNet

Nvidia brings AI to more mainstream servers with Nvidia AI Enterprise in GA

Nvidia on Tuesday announced the general availability of Nvidia AI Enterprise, a software suite that lets companies virtualize AI workloads on mainstream servers running VMware vSphere. As part of the GA release, Nvidia also said that it's partnering with Domino Data Lab to integrate its MLOps platform on top of Nvidia AI Enterprise.
Computersitprotoday.com

5 Vexing Cloud Security Issues

Cloud environments are complex. So is the task of keeping them secure. With so many different types of cloud architectures, services and deployment models, it can be hard to know which cloud security best practices apply to your environment. That’s why it may be simpler to approach cloud security by focusing on what not to do, rather than what you have to do. In this article, we explore five common cloud security issues that can leave organizations with cloud environments ripe for attack.
Plano, TXmartechseries.com

Comcast Business to Acquire Masergy, a Pioneer in Software-Defined Networking and Cloud Platforms

Complements Comcast Business’s Array of Technology Solutions and Services;. Accelerates Growth Among Global Enterprise Clients. Comcast Business today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Masergy – a Plano, Texas-based pioneer in software-defined networking (SDN) and cloud platforms for global enterprises. The acquisition accelerates Comcast Business’s increasing growth serving large and mid-size companies, particularly U.S.-based organizations with multi-site global operations.
Arizona Statechannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 01 September 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

NewStore Announces its Guide for B2C Commerce Headless Integration is Now Available for Salesforce Commerce Cloud via Salesforce AppExchange and LINK Marketplace

NewStore, a turnkey omnichannel store solution, announced it has launched its “Guide for B2C Commerce Headless Integration” for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange and LINK Marketplace. As the first in-store solution for headless commerce, NewStore’s objective is to make it easy for their customers to unify their digital and physical experiences by providing store associates with customer and product information that will help them engage with and sell to loyal buyers.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Croquet Launches Edge Collaboration Platform and Global Developer Infrastructure for Creating Real-Time, Multi-User Web and Mobile Applications

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The world’s perception of what real-time collaboration can actually look like is about to change. Croquet Corporation, the technology leader in Edge Collaboration (a new, rapidly-growing sector of Edge Computing) has launched the Croquet Collaboration Platform allowing developers worldwide to create multi-user apps with real-time capabilities never before possible.
Computerspower-technology.com

High-Performance Computing (HPC): Technology Trends

Technologies such as edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) can broaden the capabilities of HPC and deliver high-performing processing power to various sectors. Listed below are the key technology trends impacting the high-performance computing theme, as identified by GlobalData. AI. The collection of vast amounts of data by the devices...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Nvidia launches AI Enterprise in general availability

Nvidia today announced the general availability of AI Enterprise, a software suite of tools and frameworks that enable companies running VMware vSphere to virtualize AI workloads on Nvidia-certified servers. Systems from Atea, Carahsoft, Computacenter, Insight Enterprises, SoftServe, Dell Technologies, and SVA System are now available, featuring a range of Nvidia GPUs including the A100, A30, A40, A10, and T4.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Cloud Workload Security

Cloud observability and security are quickly becoming mainstays necessary to manage and secure cloud-based applications and infrastructure. At Black Hat 2021, Datadog announced their new Cloud Workload Security offering, providing real-time eBPF-powered threat detection across containers and hosts. Datadog’s Nick Davis, senior product manager for cloud workload security, and Mitch Ashley discuss how the solution uses a behavior-based approach to identify suspicious events such as deleting logs, modifying files, downloading payloads and more. The video is below, followed by a transcript of the conversation.
Internetmartechseries.com

Permission.io Announces Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace to Accelerate Permission-Based Advertising

Permission.io will integrate into Google Cloud Marketplace, expanding access to its infrastructure for marketers to build opt-in audiences and reward consumers for engagement. Permission.io, a leading provider of permission-based digital advertising, announced the availability of its blockchain validator node and blockchain full node on Google Cloud Marketplace. With both of these offerings available on Google Cloud Marketplace, users will have access to Permission.io’s secure private blockchain to send transactions, test and install dApps, while earning Permission.io’s ASK token, the currency for permission.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Certificate-Based Authentication and TTL for All Cloud Platforms

DevOps is a world of machines. To access systems and data, secrets are exchanged between all types of machines, including databases and applications for software and infrastructure deployment, testing, orchestration, configuration, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The speed and scale of DevOps requires secrets to be created instantly, tracked incessantly,...
ComputersHPCwire

XTREME-D Launches G4 Instance on Baremetal High-Speed Computing Environment

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2021 – XTREME-D announced the launch of a new instance on its baremetal high-speed computing environment. The new instance, named G4 for the company’s fourth-generation model, was developed as an all-in-one solution using AXXE-L One, XTREME-D’s first server product, which was announced in June of this year.
Softwarechannele2e.com

PSA Software, Cloud Distribution Services Converge for MSPs

CloudBlue, owned by Ingram Micro, has launched CloudBlue Rev in the North America market. The move further blurs the line between PSA (professional services automation) software, online storefront and cloud distribution platforms that MSPs leverage. CloudBlue Rev is “designed to empower Ingram Micro partners to deliver a single billing experience...

Comments / 0

Community Policy