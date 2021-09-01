King Boston Launches Research Institute Through Center for Economic Justice
Research arm to aggregate data nationwide to help form policy, help turn moments into movements. King Boston today announced its research agenda for the Center for Economic Justice, grounded in community engagement and aimed at generating the data and knowledge needed to inform movements at the grassroots level and beyond. This will be the blueprint for what will ultimately become a research institute, shaped in partnership with community groups, coalitions, and other stakeholders.www.timesunion.com
