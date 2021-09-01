Thelma Strider

Asheboro - Thelma Luther Strider, age 90, of Asheboro passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Randolph Health. Mrs. Strider was born in Thomasville on July 28, 1931 to Charles Lindsey and Martha Frances Harris Luther. She was formerly employed with Acme-McCrary as an Instructor. She was a wonderful musician and she and her husband Mack sang together for many years in several gospel groups. Thelma was a member of Central Falls Baptist Church. A lady at church always called her "Beautiful," which she was not only in her physical attributes, but also with her loving heart towards everyone. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Moser, and her brother, Horace Luther.