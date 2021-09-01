Neat Introduces Free Small Business Accounts Receivable Software: NeatInvoices Streamlines Invoicing and Speeds Payments
NeatInvoices Puts the Ability to Create, Send, and Manage Invoices in the Palm of Your Hand. The Neat Company, a recognized leader in financial data management for small businesses, is now offering an easy-to-use accounts receivable solution designed to help small business owners improve cash flow by streamlining their invoicing process and facilitating digital payments. Available now, NeatInvoices lets users create, send, and manage an unlimited number of invoices from their desktop or mobile device while enabling prompt customer payments via credit/debit cards or bank transfer.www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0