Debbie Cox

Asheboro - Debbie Sue Key Cox, age 63, of Asheboro passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Cox was born in Randolph County on November 6, 1957 to Brady and Margaret Briles Key. Debbie was retired from Energizer after 30 years of service and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Cox. Debbie had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. Debbie loved animals, enjoyed traveling, and spending time at the beach with her family.