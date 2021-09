A cat described as a “miracle” after being hit by a bus and surviving is in search of a new home following five months of recovery.Tortoiseshell feline Trudie suffered head injuries when she was hit by a bus in Luton on March 14, and ran off in fear when people tried to help.RSPCA assistant Amy Hearne and volunteer Katie Duncan, who are a part of the Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire went out to find the cat.Appeals for knowledge about her whereabouts were made via posters and social media, with local vets and charities dropping off leaflets in the...