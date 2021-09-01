18 Pieces of Seinfeld Merch Fans Will Want To Get Their Hands On Immediately

Bob Ross isn’t exactly the type of guy that a lot of people would associate with the words ‘betrayal’ and ‘greed’, and it does sound as though some folks are actually thinking that Netflix is digging a little too deep to try and unearth something on a guy that many happened to revere when he was alive. It doesn’t help that their trailer for this documentary is short and would likely count as clickbait if not for the fact that it’s going to try and show a side of Ross and/or those around him that a lot of people might not want to believe. Given that Ross’s show was the type that could lull a person into a deep, peaceful sleep, no offense to Bob, or the type that could get someone into the idea of learning to paint in a very simple but effective manner, it’s fair to wonder what Netflix’s angle is on all this. Unfortunately it wouldn’t be the first time that the streaming giant has made a documentary that portrays someone in real life in a way that wasn’t entirely accurate, though it does feel as though Ross’s name might get dragged through the mud a bit.