Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

18 Pieces of Seinfeld Merch Fans Will Want To Get Their Hands On Immediately

By Nicole Bossio
975thefanatic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Beasley Media Group#Seinfeld Merch Fans#Festivus#Vandelay Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Music963kklz.com

15 Bon Jovi Items For Fans To Lay Their Hands On

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Shopping96krock.com

15 Unique Pieces of Metallica Merch For The Fan That Has Everything

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

'Seinfeld' Finally Gets Netflix Release Date

Netflix has announced that Seinfeld will finally arrive on the streaming platform October 1st. The news was accompanied by a cheeky trailer that urged viewers to prepare themselves for “2021’s hottest new show — well, not actually new but never seen before… on Netflix.” Amidst a montage of classic Seinfeld clips, the clip also touted the “spectacular, breathtaking, outrageous 180-episode premiere” of the show created by “rising stars Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld.”
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

Netflix Gets Cute Teasing The Arrival Of ‘Seinfeld’ This October

Whoa! Jerry Seinfeld has a new sitcom on Netflix! And look, they dig it so much they’ve already committed to nine whole seasons! And it starts in October? As a fan of Seinfeld I’m gonna…wait…this is the same show? The greatest sitcom of all time? Very funny, Netflix! You almost had me there.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix will premiere all 180 episode of Seinfeld for fans

Netflix may have lost Friends but it seems to have gained something equally as exciting in return - every single episode of Seinfeld!. The iconic US comedy, created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, will drop on the streaming service on 1 October 2021, the first time that all 180 episodes will be available on one service.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mens Journal

Get Ready for a New Show About Nothing: ‘Seinfeld’ Is Coming to Netflix This Fall

The hottest new show on Netflix is a laugh-track laden sitcom about nothing that aired its last episode in 1998. You guessed it: Seinfeld is making its debut on the streaming platform, confirming its status as one of the most successful TV series ever. Starting this October, all 180 episodes of the beloved ’90s sitcom (spanning nine seasons) will be available to watch on Netflix.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Larry David: What To Watch If You Like The Seinfeld Creator

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If not for Larry David, we would have never been blessed with the comedy revolution that was Seinfeld, which he co-created with star Jerry Seinfeld in 1989. The long-running, still iconic NBC sitcom was how he introduced the world to his relentlessly cynical neuroses, through Jason Alexander’s character George Costanza, who was really an exaggerated version of David himself, before he later played an exaggerated version of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm.
TV & VideosPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Netflix Is the New Streaming Home of ‘Seinfeld’

Finally, the show about nothing is coming to the streaming service that has everything. Yes, it’s true: Every episode of Seinfeld is moving to Netflix. The site announced today that come next month, all 180 episodes of the landmark ’90s sitcom will be available there for all subscribers. The press...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Seinfeld's Newman: The Funniest Moments From Wayne Knight's Character

Outside of its four central leads, perhaps the best of the supporting Seinfeld characters is Newman - originally an unseen friend of Kramer’s (and voiced by co-creator Larry David) until he was properly introduced onscreen with Wayne Knight in the role in Season 3. The United States postal worker's constant scheming against Jerry essentially made him the main antagonist of the series, which is just one of the many reasons why it was so fun to watch him get wrapped up in such ridiculous moments of misfortune.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed

Bob Ross isn’t exactly the type of guy that a lot of people would associate with the words ‘betrayal’ and ‘greed’, and it does sound as though some folks are actually thinking that Netflix is digging a little too deep to try and unearth something on a guy that many happened to revere when he was alive. It doesn’t help that their trailer for this documentary is short and would likely count as clickbait if not for the fact that it’s going to try and show a side of Ross and/or those around him that a lot of people might not want to believe. Given that Ross’s show was the type that could lull a person into a deep, peaceful sleep, no offense to Bob, or the type that could get someone into the idea of learning to paint in a very simple but effective manner, it’s fair to wonder what Netflix’s angle is on all this. Unfortunately it wouldn’t be the first time that the streaming giant has made a documentary that portrays someone in real life in a way that wasn’t entirely accurate, though it does feel as though Ross’s name might get dragged through the mud a bit.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
NFLwomansday.com

'GMA' Fans Are in Shock After Seeing Michael Strahan's Surprising Fashion Transformation

Michael Strahan appears to be having lots of fun playing dress up. In a recent Instagram post, the Good Morning America coanchor and former New York Giants football player traded in his fancy suits for something a little more country. Wearing a straw cowboy hat, blue camoflauge vest, navy muscle tee and gold-rimmed aviators, Michael struck a cool pose for the camera and made one thing clear — his new outfit is not an endorsement for the Dallas Cowboys, also known as his former NFL football team's rival.
CelebritiesEsquire

We Need to Talk About Travis Barker

Yes, stranger things have happened than that of the unlikely union between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Westminster's resident marionette Michael Gove was recently seen throwing the twos up at an Aberdeen techno night. Bezos wants to put Martians on zero hours contracts in a phallic starship. Gwyneth Paltrow ate a bit of bread, for crying out loud. But on the 'sorry, I beg your pardon?' scale, the romance between a pop punk sage and a reality TV infanta scores pretty high marks. Stranger still is said pop punk sage's rebrand.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy