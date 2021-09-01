Cancel
Norfolk, VA

Police arrest Norfolk man on charges of killing girlfriend

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
Dispatchers received the call for a gunshot victim around 11:55 p.m Aug. 23. When police arrived at the home, located in the 1600 block of Kingsway Road, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

Police arrested a Norfolk man Wednesday on charges that he killed his girlfriend last month.

Julius A. Herring, 36, is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm. He is being held without bond in Norfolk City Jail.

The Norfolk police fugitive squad and Virginia Beach police arrested Herring in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers received a call for a gunshot victim around 11:55 p.m. Aug 23. When Norfolk police arrived at the home, located in the 1600 block of Kingsway Road, they found Amira Y. James-Rodgers, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound.

James-Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

