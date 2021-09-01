Cancel
Research Snapshot: Biomedical engineers demonstrate potential for the first clinically successful osteoarthritis drug

By Marissa Shapiro
Vanderbilt University News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-traumatic osteoarthritis—caused by degraded cartilage that cushions the ends of bones in joints—occurs after a joint injury. With the knowledge that PTOA will lead to earlier onset and faster progression of osteoarthritis following an injury, researchers including Craig Duvall, Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Engineering, set out to develop a drug for the prevention of PTOA initiation and progression.

