Research Snapshot: Biomedical engineers demonstrate potential for the first clinically successful osteoarthritis drug

Health officials of the United States are now looking into the Moderna vaccine and its possible connection with the risk of heart inflammation. Back in June, a warning was issued that the mRNA vaccines do have a chance of heart inflammation, mostly for young men, but the chances are extremely low. Back then, a military study revealed that the rates of heart inflammation were higher than expected. However, the conclusion was that the benefits outweigh the risks, as heart inflammation cases are infrequent.