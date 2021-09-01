SportHouse scores Shoreline Soccer Club

SportHouse owner Jake Hogeboom purchased Shoreline Soccer Club from Dave and Kristen Wisen on Tuesday, adding more than 50,000 square feet of indoor soccer space to SportHouse’s athletic facilities. Courtesy photo

NORTON SHORES — When the Hogeboom family purchased SportHouse Athletic Center, formerly known as Norton Pines Athletic Club, back in September 2020, they envisioned providing a space that felt like home for kids in the Lakeshore area.

That vision continued Tuesday as business partners Gary and Kristi Hogeboom, Jake and Kelsey Hogeboom, along with Jamie Hogeboom and Tay Lewis, purchased Shoreline Soccer Club, 6875 Norton Pines Drive in Norton Shores.