Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

SportHouse scores Shoreline Soccer Club

By MATTHEW EHLER Grand Haven Tribune
Posted by 
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYwFA_0bjlp7ox00
SportHouse owner Jake Hogeboom purchased Shoreline Soccer Club from Dave and Kristen Wisen on Tuesday, adding more than 50,000 square feet of indoor soccer space to SportHouse’s athletic facilities. Courtesy photo

NORTON SHORES — When the Hogeboom family purchased SportHouse Athletic Center, formerly known as Norton Pines Athletic Club, back in September 2020, they envisioned providing a space that felt like home for kids in the Lakeshore area.

That vision continued Tuesday as business partners Gary and Kristi Hogeboom, Jake and Kelsey Hogeboom, along with Jamie Hogeboom and Tay Lewis, purchased Shoreline Soccer Club, 6875 Norton Pines Drive in Norton Shores.

Comments / 0

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
637
Followers
126
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakeshore#Shoreline Soccer Club#Norton Pines Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerpinejournal.com

Prep girls soccer preview: 'Jacks look to score

Assistant coaches: Bobbie Turner, Samantha Proulx, Sam Longseth. Returning starters: Katie Turner, Alexa Snesrud, Sadie Senich, Jillian McCullough, Maddie Young. Team strengths: "We work very hard as a group to prepare in the spring and summer," coach Dustin Randall said. "We are returning a lot of goal-scoring power." Biggest challenge:...
Holmes Beach, FLislander.org

Center football scores, youth soccer readies, horseshoes play on

The adult flag football league at the Center of Anna Maria Island was finally able to play a game with no rain Aug. 19. The action kicked off with Ray’s Ramblings outscoring Beach Bums 34-32, with the difference being a couple of big defensive plays. Jordan DeMers came through for Ray’s Ramblings with a pick-six, while Kari Stephens came up with four quarterback sacks, including one for a 2-point safety to provide the winning margin.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Montrose boys soccer scores six goals in dominant season-opening effort

Set the tone early, and let momentum and consistent play do the rest. That’s the message Montrose High School boys soccer head coach Cassie Snyder told her group following last week’s scrimmage against Canon City. The players, naturally, took Snyder up on that offer, scoring their first goal three minutes...
Saline, MIthesalinepost.com

SOCCER: Rossi Scores Two in Saline's 3-1 Victory

Junior Christian Rossi scored two goals to lead Saline to a 3-1 defeat of Ypsilanti-Lincoln at Hornet Stadium Thursday night. Rossi and Drew Barker scored first-half goals to give Saline a 2-0 lead. The Railsplitters got a goal in the second half. Goalie Jake Day made a terrific save on a short break away to preserve Saline's one-goal lead with about 5 minutes left. Rossi sealed the game with a late goal.
Shrewsbury, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Students Score In Soccer Tournament

More than 1,800 athletes on 120 teams recently competed in the annual Streib Company Soccer Classic, held Aug. 11-21, in Shrewsbury. The tournament primarily consists of Catholic Youth Council teams, which include student athletes from both private and public schools. The tournament hosts first through eighth grade teams. Created by...
Spring Lake, MIGrand Haven Tribune

Trojans score early, defend late to beat Spring Lake; first W since '15

FRUITPORT — It's rare to see a student body rush the field following a regular-season victory. But it's hard not to blame a full Fruitport student section for doing so on Wednesday night. A hard-fought 4-2 victory over nearby Spring Lake was the Trojans' first since 2015, according to MHSAA records, and prompted Fruitport students and players to celebrate their biggest moment of the season so far.
Skamokawa, WAwaheagle.com

Young spellers win prizes

A crowd turned out to watch kids compete in the annual Spelling Bee at the Skamokawa Grange on Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Grays River Grange and the Skamokawa Grange. Several members from the Cathlamet Woman's Club volunteered. There were eight children participating in the bee, with about...
East Hampton, CTMiddletown Press

H-K boys soccer team caps unlikely rise with Shoreline Conference title

EAST HAMPTON — There were several championship contenders throughout this short but still highly competitive Shoreline Conference boys soccer season. Perennial power Old Saybrook was as deep and talented as last year’s Class S title team. Morgan was riding a six-game winning streak when its season was canceled because of COVID-19. Valley Regional had seven wins before suffering the same fate. East Hampton was senior-dominant and driven to win its first Shoreline crown.
Salem, MASalem News

FINISHING TOUCH: High-scoring Bovardi to play D1 soccer at Sacred Heart

Life is all about choices, and anyone that's watched girls sports at Masconomet Regional over the last four years would attest that Morgan Bovardi should have no shortage of college sporting options. One of the Chieftains' best all-around athletes, Bovardi excelled on the soccer field, basketball court and in lacrosse...
Zanesville, OHWHIZ

Local High School Girls Soccer Scores

Newark High School shutout Zanesville High School 7-0. Heath High School defeated Bishop Rosecrans 1-0. Kerilyn Davis had the lone goal in the second half and Allie Dunlap had the assist. Another Grandville soccer win as the girls team defeated Bloom Carroll 4-1. Steubenville Central defeated Cambridge 5-3.
Traverse City, MIGrand Haven Tribune

Bucs unable to find rhythm in 33-7 loss

TRAVERSE CITY — Time to adjust. Following an opening-game win over Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, Grand Haven came back from Traverse City with a 33-7 loss in Friday's matinee football game at Thirlby Field.
Old Lyme, CTMiddletown Press

Haddam-Killingworth girls soccer tops Old Lyme, defends Shoreline crown

OLD LYME — Haddam-Killingworth didn’t have many chances to get shot attempts off against Old Lyme’s defense Monday afternoon, but the Cougars made them count. On four shot attempts in the Shoreline Conference girls soccer championship game, Haddam-Killingworth connected on three of them. And the third-seeded Cougars needed every one of them to defeat top seed Old Lyme 3-2 on the road.
GolfPosted by
Oakland County Moms

Lake St Clair Metropark Playground and Mini Golf

Lake St Clair Metropark Playground and Mini Golf review, hours, and info for the HUGE playscape and the Shipwreck Lagoon Adventure Golf course at Lake St Clair Metropark. If you’re entering Lake St Clair Metropark from the main road, simply follow that road past the Nature Center (on the right), and into the main lot. The first thing you’ll likely see from the main lot is the large playground that welcomes you to the park.
Shell Lake, WIdrydenwire.com

LFRC Lake Run & Fastest Kid Race Labor Day Weekend!

SHELL LAKE, WI -- Lakeland Family Resource Center invites YOU to participate in our annual fundraiser—the 2021 Lake Run!. Partnering with Shell Lake’s Town & Country Days, the 9mile Run & 5K run/walk will take place SATURDAY, Sept 4 with an 8:00 am start at Vitality Village (260 Industrial Dr, Shell Lake). The race is on rain or shine! The flat and fast course goes around the beautiful Shell Lake. Day-of registration begins at 6:30 am. 5K-$40, 9mile-$50. Kids ages 0-17 RUN FREE!
Hastings, MNHastings Star Gazette

Raider girls’ soccer falls to Farmington 2-0; other scores

The Hastings Raiders girls’ soccer team continued its slow start amidst a difficult non-conference schedule with a 2-0 home loss to the Farmington Tigers Tuesday night. The Raiders are now 0-3 with losses to the Tigers, Bloomington Jefferson and Park. Hastings’ offense has been sluggish with just two goals so far on the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy