Two of its co-founders are Sarojina McKenna and Michael Yeates, who both worked on the EOS blockchain previously. They were part of the team that worked closely with the micronation Liberland. Their work with Liberland, a tiny 8-square-kilometer nation on the banks of the Danube River, was to examine how to install a system of governance on one the world’s newest nations using blockchain and the concept of a decentralized autonomous organization, or a DAO. Now they are taking that knowledge to the metaverse in the guise of a game.