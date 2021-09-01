Cancel
‘Real Housewives of Atlanta' star NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg dies at 66

By Johnny Lopez
 5 days ago

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg Leakes has died. He was 66. According to the reality star’s publicist, Gregg died from colon cancer at his home on Wednesday, reported People.

ObituariesFort Bragg Advocate-News

Gregg Leakes

No memorial events are currently scheduled. I’m so deeply sorry for your lost Praying for Strength and Y’all hold on to one another and Pray. My condolences to the leaves family ma y god bless you and your family. September 3, 2021. As the days and weeks pass, and as...
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Nene Leakes Posts A Heart Breaking Tribute To Greg Leakes [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. It was just this past weekend that Nene Leakes shared that her husband was at home transitioning after battling stage 3 colon cancer to a small crowd in her club, The Linnethia Lounge, after someone tried to try her because they felt she should have wished them a happy birthday. The video that another patron posted of NeNe’s testimony went viral, but who would have thought that just a few days later Greg Leakeswould have passed.
CelebritiesPage Six

Andy Cohen, Cynthia Bailey ‘heartbroken’ over Gregg Leakes’ death

Andy Cohen and Cynthia Bailey are “heartbroken” over the news of NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, passing away. The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host called Gregg a “wonderful man” on Twitter shortly after the news broke on Wednesday. “I jokingly called him ‘Pastor Leakes’ but in truth...
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Kenya Moore Is Twirling Her Way Into The Upcoming Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Dancing with the Stars is entering their 30th season with some notable contestants. Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and former Miss USA winner, is the latest Housewife to waltz her way through the competitive dance show. Nene Leakes, Kim Fields, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann – all former members of the Atlanta cast – have competed in seasons prior.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Darius Rucker's Rumored Ex Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalized After Reported Overdose

Darius Rucker's former girlfriend Kate Quigley put her loved ones at ease recently. The model and comedian was one of four individuals who OD'd from cocaine and fentanyl at a house party in the Venice section of LA. Quigley was reportedly found unconscious, per TMZ, and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her friend, fellow comedian Brian Redban, shared a screenshot of a text message between the two to his Twitter account where Quigley lets him know she's alive but not the best. Redban also posted a picture of himself with Quigley on Twitter, asking his followers to "give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny," along with a sad emoji.

