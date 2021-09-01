‘Real Housewives of Atlanta' star NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg dies at 66

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. It was just this past weekend that Nene Leakes shared that her husband was at home transitioning after battling stage 3 colon cancer to a small crowd in her club, The Linnethia Lounge, after someone tried to try her because they felt she should have wished them a happy birthday. The video that another patron posted of NeNe’s testimony went viral, but who would have thought that just a few days later Greg Leakeswould have passed.