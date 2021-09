Back on Aug. 12, the Mets were fresh off sweeping a three-game series from the Nationals -- a sweep that included a Pete Alonso walk-off homer in the finale. They were a mere half-game out of first place in the NL East, and they continued to eke out timely wins despite an inordinate number of injuries. Looming, though, was an unlikely stretch of schedule that would see them play 13 straight games against the Giants and Dodgers -- i.e., the two best teams in the National League.