Meet DE-ZYN studios
On the creative frontier with John Miceli and DE-ZYN studios. Immersive, media-based attractions plunge guests into digital worlds of storytelling, adventure, art, music, exhibitions and branded experiences. They may be linear or non-linear in sequence. Using sophisticated technological platforms, they combine visual display with other components such as real-time tracking, lighting, special effects, interactivity, motion simulation and ride systems, synchronized live performance and more. These attractions are quickly moving past the early adopter stage to enter the mainstream. They may be found in today’s world as standalone properties, in museums and science centers, art galleries and entertainment complexes, zoos and aquariums and other settings both permanent and temporary.www.inparkmagazine.com
