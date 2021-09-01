Play Time Is Over

Perhaps this is somewhat sports adjacent, but there’s one sport that I can almost guarantee China will fall behind the rest of the world. And that sport is competitive gaming, which, depending on your perspective, either is or absolutely is not part of the greater competitive sports complex. Regardless, it’s played around the world, has a huge fan base that watches on places like twitch and other platforms you’ve barely heard of if you’ve over the age of 30, and is even now a varsity sports program in several American Universities. It’s like snowboarding without the broken bones and frostbite. And not surprisingly, it’s a sport dominated by athletes, and I use the term liberally, typically barely old enough to legally drive much less drink.