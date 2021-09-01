Rev1 Ventures Places More than 140 Students in First Year of Innovation Internship Program, Launches 5th Cohort
Leading Columbus Startup Studio Pairs Students from 17 Different Universities with 40+ Companies. Today, Rev1 Ventures, the startup studio that combines capital and strategic services to help startups scale and corporates innovate, is announcing the growth and success of the Rev1 Innovation Internship Program, including placing 144 students and recent college graduates with more than 40 companies and supporting the appointment of eight full-time hires. The paid internship program was launched in March 2020, with grant support from the Ohio Third Frontier and a partnership with Ohio Wesleyan University, to foster interest in the Midwest startup scene while giving young people a chance to gain early career experience with Rev1 startup clients. Rev1 is launching its fifth cohort this fall, thanks to continued partnerships with local universities, like The Ohio State University.www.mysanantonio.com
