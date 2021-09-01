Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Rev1 Ventures Places More than 140 Students in First Year of Innovation Internship Program, Launches 5th Cohort

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Leading Columbus Startup Studio Pairs Students from 17 Different Universities with 40+ Companies. Today, Rev1 Ventures, the startup studio that combines capital and strategic services to help startups scale and corporates innovate, is announcing the growth and success of the Rev1 Innovation Internship Program, including placing 144 students and recent college graduates with more than 40 companies and supporting the appointment of eight full-time hires. The paid internship program was launched in March 2020, with grant support from the Ohio Third Frontier and a partnership with Ohio Wesleyan University, to foster interest in the Midwest startup scene while giving young people a chance to gain early career experience with Rev1 startup clients. Rev1 is launching its fifth cohort this fall, thanks to continued partnerships with local universities, like The Ohio State University.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Internship#The Ohio Third Frontier#Ohio Wesleyan University#The Ohio State University#Life Sciences#Agtech#Dasi Simulations#Ohio Northern University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Collegesflathatnews.com

Studying in DC offers many internship opportunities for students, but program is often misrepresented

I knew I wanted to participate in the College of William and Mary’s DC program prior to attending the College. As a government major, finding a college with an excellent government department was important to me. I also wanted proximity to DC based on the assumption that I would eventually want to complete an internship there. I had considered the urban settings of American University and George Washington University, but both of those schools lacked the college community feel that I wanted. When I heard about the DC program at the College, I was very excited. It meant I could have both the feeling of a college community and the DC internship experience I wanted as a government major. I had high expectations going into the program this past summer.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Technology-focused student group launching new programming

The Nebraska Governance and Technology Center is now supporting the student organization, Broader Considerations of Technology, through their relationship with the Robert J. Kutak Center for the Teaching and Study of Applied Ethics at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. This year, BCT is once again teaming up with faculty and staff...
CollegesGW Hatchet

CCAS launches summer STEM lab internship program after pandemic delays

Columbian College of Arts and Sciences students can now apply for the school’s STEM laboratory summer internship program after it was postponed during the pandemic. Rachel Riedner, the CCAS associate dean of undergraduate studies, said the program allows undergraduates majoring in STEM fields to work alongside faculty on their current research and prepares students for graduate school and future careers. She said the program, which is only open to rising juniors and seniors, spans a range of research areas for students to choose from.
Collegesbizjournals

Western Micro Business Accelerator launches second cohort

The Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance has launched the second cohort of the Western Micro Business Accelerator. The collaborative effort between University of Alabama LIFT, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Auburn University, Regions Foundation, Bessemer Industrial Development Board, Western Communities Redevelopment Alliance, and the Five Points West Chamber of Commerce will give businesses in the western area of Birmingham a path to succeed. The cohort of 40 businesses will benefit from executive coaching from seasoned executives and peer mentoring from past graduates of the accelerator.
CollegesAxios

University Program Associate

The University Program Associate is a part of the Belk College of Business External Relations team. This position contributes to program administration, information analysis and decision making, marketing and communications, event planning, and overall coordination of the External Relations team. This position will include responsibilities in several areas, including development, stewardship of donors and alumni, communications and event support. The coordinator assists in budgeting, research, planning, implementation, measurement and tracking of the team’s activities.
CollegesShawnee News-Star

SSC launches telemedicine program for students and employees

Seminole State College launched a telemedicine program for students and employees on Sept. 1. The College’s Board of Regents approved an agreement with SwiftMD on Aug. 26, based on recommendation from campus administrators. The agreement with SwiftMD was purchased through a consortium of Oklahoma two-year colleges. “We are excited about...
EconomyFast Company

How to succeed in enterprise/startup partnerships

Imagine you are the CEO of a large, well-established enterprise. You are under increasing pressure to address the demands of continued growth; a meaningful ESG strategy; a fickler and more diverse customer base; a changing regulatory environment; and all the fallouts of the pandemic—just for starters. Or, perhaps you are...
Buffalo, NYCornell University

Social impact internship program funded

The ILR Buffalo Co-Lab has announced a $50,000 planning grant from The John R. Oishei Foundation to develop and launch an engaged learning internship program that will enlist Cornell undergraduate students in creating, supporting and building capacity of data-driven, community-based projects in Buffalo. A key objective of the program will...
Lexington, KYwymt.com

University of Kentucky launches vaccine incentive program for students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is encouraging its students to get vaccinated. The university launched a vaccine incentive program Tuesday. Officials said they want everyone to get a vaccine to keep themselves and others safe. They said if that means putting out prizes like highly coveted sports passes or financial aid, they’re willing to do that.
CollegesPoets and Quants

A Look At The Flexible Future Of The MBA

Build it and they will come. That Field of Dreams strategy was just what the University of Iowa’s Tippie School of Business employed in creating its online MBA program a couple of years ago–and come they did, from an initial cohort of just 40 students in the fall of 2019 to an enrollment of more than 400 in just a few semesters.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

RISE Program Hosts 26 Graduate Students for Fall 2021 Cohort

The Razorgrad Institute for Success and Engagement (RISE) welcomed its latest cohort of 26 graduate students to campus this August for a week of activities focused on self-empowerment, creating community, and personal growth. Since 2018, the office of graduate student support, housed within the Graduate School and International Education, has...
Ithaca, NYtheithacan.org

New Physician Assistant program welcomes first students

Ithaca College has welcomed its inaugural cohort of students into its newly created Master of Science in Physician Assistant (PA) Studies Program for the fall semester. Offered by the college’s School of Health Sciences and Human Performance (HSHP), the PA program was officially launched in Spring 2021 and has received provisional accreditation from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA) and approval from the New York State Education Department, according to an announcement from the college.
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

First cohort to complete unique interdisciplinary special education program

The first graduate cohort of teachers of students with visual impairments (TVI), prepared alongside school psychologists in the University of Utah College of Education, is set to graduate following the Fall 2021 Semester. The school psychology scholars will follow after completing additional program requirements. The joint personnel preparation program is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy