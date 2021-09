OLD FORGE — View will host a solo exhibition by artist Judson Brown entitled “Painting Connection,” opening Sunday, Aug. 29, and will run through Nov. 6. “There is an unmistakable sense of place and connection that occurs when you are painting for hours on location,” Brown says. “The paintings in this exhibition are representative of that love I have for nature and being a part of it. The mountains, rivers, and wilderness provide more than just painting inspiration, they nurture the mind, body, and soul.”Judson Brown’s work can be seen in the Eco Gallery, along with other shows such as the Adirondack National Exhibition of American Watercolors and more at View Center for Arts and Culture.