NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released video of the man they say is responsible for a stray bullet shooting outside Penn Station. (credit: NYPD) The suspect is seen on video with a red backpack. The shooting happened Monday afternoon outside the entrance on 31st Street and 7th Avenue. Police say the suspect got into an argument over food with a man inside Penn Station and fired a shot at him once they got outside. He missed, however, hitting another man in the leg. A taxi dispatcher says he saw the victim fall to the ground. “So I went over and asked him ‘Are you alright...