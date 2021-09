With his body and mind going through a lot over the last two years, Al Iaquinta couldn’t help but think he might be at the end of the line as a fighter. As it turns out, the former lightweight title challenger found the motivation within himself to keep going and now he is expected to return at UFC 268 against Bobby Green, the promotion recently announced during UFC Vegas 35’s broadcast. It will be Iaquinta’s first fight since a unanimous decision loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 243 in October 2018, and his first after recovering from several injuries, most notably his knee.