Chicago Man Second to Face Murder Charges After Shooting At Avalon Park Gas Station

CBS Chicago
 5 days ago
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man is the second to face murder charges after a May shooting at an Avalon Park gas station.

Devonte Williams, 24, of the 1600 block of East 83rd Street, was arrested Aug. 31 and identified as one of the offenders who shot and killed a 26-year-old man at a Citgo gas station in the 8300 block of South Stony Island Avenue May 28, according to Chicago Police.

He was charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor driving with a never-issued license and one citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The other offender, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested July 26 and was charged with felony first-degree murder, felony possession of a controlled substance, and felony possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, police said.

