Baby Safety Month Offers Parents Critical Tips to Keep Babies and Young Children Safe
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. September is Baby Safety Month, an annual time to focus on safety considerations unique to babies and young children, established by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) nearly four decades ago to help parents safely navigate early childhood. With unintentional injury being the leading cause of death for children ages one to four, JPMA offers parents and caregivers critical safety tips and useful resources to help them choose and safely use age-appropriate products in the home and while on the go.www.mysanantonio.com
