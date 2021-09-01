Cancel
Revel Systems Announces Comprehensive Program to Give Back to Local Communities

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Revel Systems, a cloud-native point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced a new charity initiative. Through this initiative, Revel will allocate a portion of its annual revenues to support four nonprofit organizations based in cities where Revel has major offices, including Atlanta, GA, San Francisco, CA, and Vilnius, Lithuania.

