Revel Systems Announces Comprehensive Program to Give Back to Local Communities

Daily Harvest is partnering with non-profit DonorsChoose to help promote healthy living and eating while giving back to teachers across the US. The company announced that it will launch a campaign to match donations up to $50,000 for teachers nationwide. The initiative aims to promote projects focusing on health, wellness, and nutrition by providing teachers home with delicious and nutrient-rich foods. The project is intended to highlight the essential role that teachers hold, going on to provide for teachers who faced arguably the hardest year of teaching.