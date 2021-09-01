Cancel
STG Announces New Executive as Chief Financial Officer & Expands Banking Shared Services Practice

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Summit Technology Consulting Group (STG), a leading software solution, cloud engineering and modernization firm serving the financial services industry, welcomes Sangeeta Kishore as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Kishore has a deep history of leading progressive community banks, most recently part of the executive team that started Grasshopper Bank (the first digital bank for commercial customers in the US), that raised over $130 million to innovate how banks support commercial clients. Prior to joining Grasshopper Bank, Ms. Kishore was the CFO at Metropolitan Commercial Bank, served as the Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Risk Officer at Kish Bank. STG, whose investors have included American Bankers Association, and Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank is focused on helping community and regional banks modernize their operations, technology delivery, and back-office processes. STG supports over 200 community institutions in their efforts to modernize and increase back office operational efficiencies.

