Alpha Medical Announces Newest Service to Treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) On National PCOS Awareness Day

Gizelka David-West, MD, analyzes the most compelling changes in up-front treatment and maintenance therapy for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Most women who receive a diagnosis of ovarian cancer present with advanced stage disease (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics stage IIIC or IV). This is due to vague symptomatology that often leads to misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, and lack of screening tests for the general population. Over the past several years, investigators have focused on treatment of advanced stage disease and recurrent disease, and there have been promising outcomes where women with ovarian cancer are living with longer disease-free intervals. The most compelling changes to treatment algorithms have been in the up-front treatment of this disease and in the use of maintenance therapy.