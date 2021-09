BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Gov. Brad Little says three COVID-19 treatment facilities will be set up soon to help free up hospital space across the state. The facilities will be in the Treasure Valley, northern Idaho and eastern Idaho. Precise locations for the facilities have yet to be announced, but “North Idaho will be the priority,” where vaccination rates are among the lowest in the state and where local hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.