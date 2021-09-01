Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees announce Estevan Florial, Brooks Kriske as September callups

By Ryan Chichester
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

With rosters expanding to 28 players on Wednesday, the Yankees announce Estevan Florial and Brooks Kriske as their September callups from Triple-A.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
705
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estevan Florial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees Pr Dept#Era#Ryanchichester1 Follow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBtheScore

Watch: Triple-A player starts brawl during home-run trot with helmet toss

A Triple-A game between the Reno Aces and Tacoma Rainiers - affiliates of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners - turned into fight night at the ballpark after one of the most unusual benches-clearing brawls in some time broke out. With his team up big in the bottom of the...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers Notes: Justin Verlander and No Regrets

Detroit Tigers, Justin Verlander, Detroit, Al Avila, Miguel Cabrera, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Jim Leyland, Houston Astros. Justin Verlander, circa 2011. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Justin Verlander, a future Hall of Fame inductee and one of the three greatest pitchers in Detroit Tigers...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Justin Verlander hints at Tigers reunion in congratulatory message for Miguel Cabrera

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Cabrera on his 500th home run. Maybe they’ll play together again. Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera spent the primes of their careers together with the Detroit Tigers. So you better believe Verlander took the time to record a congratulatory message for his former teammate when he hit his 500th career home run.
MLBSeattle Times

Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis suffers setback in recovery from knee surgery

PHOENIX — The once growing hope of Kyle Lewis returning to the lineup to provide a jolt to the Mariners’ hot-then-cold-then-lukewarm-then-inert offense has slowly faded to somewhere between doubtful and not happening. During the pregame media session Friday from Chase Field, Mariners manager Scott Servais delivered the discouraging news that...
MLBMLB

Notes: DeShields reunited with dad; callups

CINCINNATI -- One day after the Reds acquired him in a Minor League trade with the Red Sox for cash, outfielder Delino DeShields was among those called up to the big leagues on Wednesday as rosters expanded. For the first time in the Major Leagues, the younger DeShields gets to...
MLBNew York Post

Astros vs. Mariners prediction: Houston will sweep Seattle

The Mariners swept the Rangers this week, but are in the process of getting swept by that other team from the Lone Star State, the Astros. Seattle will start Tyler Anderson (6-8, ERA 4.10) on Sunday. Anderson has been stingy, allowing a total of two runs over his last two starts (both vs. the Rangers) covering 11 ²/₃ innings.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Cincinnati Reds get big swings vs. Matthew Boyd, Joe Jimenez to beat Detroit Tigers, 7-4

CINCINNATI — Reliever Joe Jimenez had a chance to keep Saturday's game close, entering in the seventh inning with the Detroit Tigers trailing by one run. Manager AJ Hinch needed Jimenez to face the heart of the Cincinnati Reds' order: Nick Castellanos, Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez. After working a 2-0 count, Castellanos hacked at a slider and went back to the dugout after a flyout.
MLBSportsGrid

Miguel Cabrera Out of Tigers Lineup Sunday

The Detroit Tigers announce first baseman/designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is out of the lineup in the series finale with the Cincinnati Reds. https://twitter.com/tigers/status/1434506882790612995. Cabrera will get a scheduled day off, playing in a 7-4 loss to the Reds Saturday night, going 0-for-5. The 19-year veteran has been a regular fixture...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers demote Zack Short following win over Reds

Following Friday’s win over the Cincinnati Reds, the Detroit Tigers announced they have optioned INF Zach Short to Triple A Toledo. With the Tigers being short on arms right now, expect them to call up a pitcher prior to Saturday’s game. The Tigers have announced the following roster move: *Optioned...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire had to leave Monday afternoon’s Labor Day game following a scary moment at home plate. Manny Gonzalez, a veteran MLB umpire, got hit in the head with a foul tip during Monday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez was struck by a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow, who swung at a fastball from Chris Sale.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves announce Tuesday night lineups

The New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves wrap up their brief two-game series on Tuesday night. New York won Monday night, 5-1, for its 10th straight win and snapped Atlanta's nine-game winning streak. First pitch is 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network...

Comments / 0

Community Policy