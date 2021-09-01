City Requests Feedback for Garth Road Median Art

The City of Baytown is requesting YOUR feedback on the design for the Garth Road Median Art, to be featured from I-10 to Santavy Street. In this survey, you will select your favorite FIVE art designs. Below are conceptual renderings of what a group of five stacks could look like. There is also a conceptual rendering of what the median will look like. Learn more and complete the Garth Road Median Art Survey. The top five art designs chosen will be transformed into a coastal scene.