Rockerbox Launches Rockerbox Experiments to Optimize Campaign Performance

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Rockerbox, the leading marketing measurement platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, has released Rockerbox Experiments, a new solution that—when combined with the technology’s best-in-class attribution—provides additional measurement capabilities and expanded datasets to help enable a more data-driven marketing organization. With Rockerbox’s expansive partner ecosystem, marketers can now measure and compare experiments with their top platforms all within Rockerbox to better understand the full scope of their contributions and evaluate which tactics are driving the most effective results for their businesses.

